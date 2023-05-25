Edgar County 911 is currently not working - here's what residents need to know

EDGAR COUNTY, Ill. (WTHI) - A county in the Wabash Valley says its 911 phone lines are not working.
According to a post on the Edgar County Sheriff's Office social media page, the emergency lines are down. They said this is an issue stemming from the phone company.
The post says it is unclear if mobile or landlines are going to their backup, Douglas County.
Police said if you do reach Douglas County dispatch making an emergency call, make sure you give them all of your information. That will then be sent to Edgar County.
You can also reach dispatchers in Edgar County by calling 217-921-0011.