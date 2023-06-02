 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...AN AIR QUALITY ACTION DAY HAS BEEN DECLARED...

The officials at the Indiana Department of Environmental
Management have called for an Air Quality Action Day on Saturday
June 3 for the following Indiana counties...

Bartholomew, Boone, Brown, Carroll, Daviess, Delaware, Greene,
Hamilton, Hendricks, Howard, Knox, Madison, Monroe, Randolph,
Shelby, Tippecanoe and Vigo.

This Air Quality Action Day will be in effect from 1200 AM to
1159 PM.

An Air Quality Action Day means that a combination of the high
temperatures, light winds, and other factors, are expected to
produce conditions where high levels of ozone emissions may exceed
federally mandated standards.

Here are some recommended actions that the public can take to reduce
ozone forming emissions:

* Walk, bike, carpool or use public transportation.
* Avoid using the drive-through and combine errands into one trip.
* Avoid refueling your vehicle or using gasoline-powered lawn
equipment until after 7pm.
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 30 seconds.
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air
conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

Economic impact of ISU hosting regional tournament

  • Updated
  • 0
ISU hosting NCAA Regional Tournament

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - For the first time ever, Indiana State is hosting the NCAA regional tournament round for baseball. The parking lots are full and every seat is packed. But when the baseball games are over what do these fans do?

One local bar and restaurant owner says, hopefully, they eat locally. 

Scout Wrin is owner and operator of Scout's Pizzeria in downtown Terre Haute. In recent weeks, Terre Haute has been host to different conventions, events, and other tournaments. Wrin says because of these events, his pizzeria has stayed busy. 

"We try to stay prepared for busy days and throughout the week, even when the hotels aren't fully booked," he said. "So we try to keep up and do the best that we can." 

According to David Patterson, the executive director of the Terre Haute Convention and Visitor's Bureau, Terre Haute is 30% ahead of last years record breaking year. In 2022, the city brought in $2.8 million. He says, this weekend in particular, is important that local businesses stay ready. 

"I talked to a restaurant manager last night that had a group of 150 coming in from North Carolina," he said. "So, you know, everybody needs to be aware that it is going to be a busy few days here." 

Wrin says he ahs seen visitors eat local in the past, and he hopes that continues this weekend. 

"So, I hope that people that come in from out of town try to eat local and go to our local restaurants," he said. "The people who own it live in town and that money stays in town." 

Tickets for this weekends games are available on the Indiana State Baseball website. You can find them here

