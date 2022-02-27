Eating disorder awareness is needed now more than ever, experts say

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- National Eating Disorder Awareness is this week. It seems awareness and education are needed now more than ever.
Experts say the pandemic has brought many eating problems to the surface. They say some common signs of an eating disorder could be eating more or less, unintentional weight gain or loss, or a fixation on food and exercise.
If you or a loved one is suffering from an eating disorder, it's important to seek help.
"Eating disorders already feel all-consuming when that's what you're thinking about all day," Iris Mosah, an Indiana State University staff counselor, said. "Your life revolves around what you're going to eat, when you're going to eat, what you just ate, are you going to the gym today, how many calories are you going to burn off."
