Eating disorder awareness is needed now more than ever, experts say

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana... Illinois... Wabash River. .Multiple rounds of recent precipitation, preceded by snow melt, will keep minor flooding ongoing along much of the East Fork White, lower White and Wabash rivers. Moderate flooding is occurring on the Wabash River at Mount Carmel. The crest on the Wabash River is near Mount Carmel, the crest on the White River is at Hazleton, and the crest on the East Fork White River is at Rivervale. Flooding on the lower portions of the Wabash and White rivers is expected to last into the second week of March. The East Fork White river is expected to remain in flood until about March 5. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Flooding is occurring or is imminent. Most flood related deaths occur in automobiles. Do not attempt to cross water covered bridges, dips, or low water crossings. Never try to cross a flowing stream, even a small one, on foot. To escape rising water find another route over higher ground. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind. The next statement should be issued Monday afternoon by around 1200 PM CST /100 PM EST/. && ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY SATURDAY MORNING... * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Wabash River at Montezuma. * WHEN...Until early Saturday morning. * IMPACTS...At 20.0 feet, Park in southern Montezuma begins to flood. Higher bottomlands begin to flood. Water backs up most local tributaries. River water is at the top of some private levees. Lowest county roads begin to flood. Parke CR 75 W begins to flood. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 9:45 PM EST Sunday the stage was 20.1 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:45 PM EST Sunday was 21.4 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 20.1 feet just after midnight tonight. It will then fall below flood stage early Friday afternoon. - Flood stage is 14.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&