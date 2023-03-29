Easter vendor event coming to Meadows Shopping Center

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - If you're ready for some Easter fun, the Meadows Shopping Center is the place to be!
Meadows is hosting an Easter vendor event Saturday, April 1.
There, customers can browse through 100 vendors, dine out at a food truck, and get pictures taken with the Easter bunny.
Organizers hope to see the community come out to enjoy a day of shopping.
"It helps all of us local businesses that are in here, helps all of the vendors out here, and it helps support the community," shared organizer and owner of Lilipad Gifts, Christine Niemeyer.
The Easter Vendor event will be on April 1 at the Meadows Shopping Center. It will run from 10 in the morning until 4 in the afternoon. The Easter bunny will be there on Fridays from 4 until 7 in the evening and on weekends from noon until 5 in the evening. Those times will be open until April 8.