Easter Bunny floats in hot-air-balloon at local egg hunt

BRAZIL, Ind. (WTHI) - One Wabash Valley city went all-out for Easter weekend!
More than 500 kids gathered at Forest Park in Brazil to hunt for 17,000 eggs!
First Christian Church volunteers and local law enforcement hosted a free Easter egg hunt on Saturday.
Organizers say it is a small price to pay for how much joy an event like this brings to our regional youth!
"That's what it's all about -- to make our kids happy, nurture them, and bring them up because they are our future leaders. What better way to start than having a great Easter egg hunt...you can meet the Easter Bunny, come out here and get some prizes and just have a great Saturday before Easter," Vigo County Sheriff John Plasse said.
This was the first year for this event. Organizers hope to make it even bigger in the years to come.