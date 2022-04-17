 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 10 AM EDT
SUNDAY...

* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 29 expected.

* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, southeast and west
central Indiana.

* WHEN...From 2 AM to 10 AM EDT Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

&&

Easter Bunny floats in hot-air-balloon at local egg hunt

  • 0

BRAZIL, Ind. (WTHI) - One Wabash Valley city went all-out for Easter weekend!

More than 500 kids gathered at Forest Park in Brazil to hunt for 17,000 eggs!

First Christian Church volunteers and local law enforcement hosted a free Easter egg hunt on Saturday.

Organizers say it is a small price to pay for how much joy an event like this brings to our regional youth!

"That's what it's all about -- to make our kids happy, nurture them, and bring them up because they are our future leaders. What better way to start than having a great Easter egg hunt...you can meet the Easter Bunny, come out here and get some prizes and just have a great Saturday before Easter," Vigo County Sheriff John Plasse said.

This was the first year for this event. Organizers hope to make it even bigger in the years to come.

Recommended for you