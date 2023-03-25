Earth Hour: Why people across the world are turning their lights off

 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues.

* WHERE...Portions of south central Indiana, southwest Indiana and
west central Indiana, including the following counties, in south
central Indiana, Lawrence and Monroe. In southwest Indiana,
Daviess, Greene, Knox, Martin and Sullivan. In west central
Indiana, Clay, Owen and Vigo.

* WHEN...Until 800 PM EDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying
and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 939 AM EDT, Gauge reports indicated heavy rain of 2 to 4
inches had fallen over the past 72 hours. Flooding is already
occurring in the warned area.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Bloomington, Terre Haute, Vincennes, Bedford, Washington,
Brazil, Linton, Sullivan, Bloomfield, Spencer, Shoals,
Ellettsville, Mitchell, Bicknell, Loogootee, West Terre
Haute, Jasonville, Worthington, Odon and Shelburn.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Illinois...Indiana...

Wabash River.

.Widespread rainfall of 2 to nearly 5 inches has resulted in
widespread lowland flooding along the Wabash, White, and East Fork
White Rivers, along with numerous smaller tributaries. Water
continues to rise in many locations, and crests in some areas,
particularly along lower reaches of the White and Wabash, will not
arrive for several days. Moderate flooding is expected in a small
number of locations. Flooding will likely last for a week or more in
some areas.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated by 11 PM EDT.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL SUNDAY, APRIL 02...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Terre Haute.

* WHEN...Until Sunday, April 02.

* IMPACTS...At 21.0 feet, The Wabash River extends to Interstate 70
Mile Marker Number 4 from its west bank in the Terre Haute and
West Terre Haute area. All lakes in this area are affected by seep
water and reach capacity with some minor flooding.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:30 AM CDT Saturday /11:30 AM EDT Saturday/ the stage
was 18.4 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 10:30 AM CDT Saturday /11:30 AM EDT Saturday/ was
18.4 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 20.8
feet early Tuesday afternoon. It will then fall below flood
stage Sunday, April 02.
- Flood stage is 16.5 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Illinois...Indiana...

Wabash River.

.Widespread rainfall of 2 to nearly 5 inches has resulted in
widespread lowland flooding along the Wabash, White, and East Fork
White Rivers, along with numerous smaller tributaries. Water
continues to rise in many locations, and crests in some areas,
particularly along lower reaches of the White and Wabash, will not
arrive for several days. Moderate flooding is expected in a small
number of locations. Flooding will likely last for a week or more in
some areas.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated by 11 PM EDT.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS AFTERNOON TO EARLY FRIDAY
AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Clinton.

* WHEN...From this afternoon to early Friday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 20.0 feet, Low bottomlands flood.  Water begins to
back up local tributaries.  River road near Mecca is impassable.
Higher county roads and bottomlands begin to flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- There is no current observed data.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
late this afternoon to a crest of 20.1 feet Tuesday morning.
It will then fall below flood stage early Friday morning.
- Flood stage is 18.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Illinois...Indiana...

Wabash River.

.Widespread rainfall of 2 to nearly 5 inches has resulted in
widespread lowland flooding along the Wabash, White, and East Fork
White Rivers, along with numerous smaller tributaries. Water
continues to rise in many locations, and crests in some areas,
particularly along lower reaches of the White and Wabash, will not
arrive for several days. Moderate flooding is expected in a small
number of locations. Flooding will likely last for a week or more in
some areas.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated by 11 PM EDT.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE SATURDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Montezuma.

* WHEN...Until late Saturday evening.

* IMPACTS...At 20.0 feet, Park in southern Montezuma begins to
flood.  Higher bottomlands begin to flood.  Water backs up most
local tributaries.  River water is at the top of some private
levees.  Lowest county roads begin to flood.  Parke CR 75 W begins
to flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 11:45 AM EDT Saturday the stage was 17.6 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 11:45 AM EDT Saturday was 17.6 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 20.1
feet Tuesday morning. It will then fall below flood stage
late Saturday morning.
- Flood stage is 14.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Earth Hour: Why people across the world are turning their lights off

  • 0
Earth Hour: Why people across the world are turning their lights off

The statue of Christ the Redeemer is seen after being plunged into darkness for Earth Hour on March 26 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

 Mauro Pimentel/AFP/Getty Images

Each year, millions of people from over 190 countries and territories coordinate to turn off their lights for just one hour. The event is part of an annual tradition to raise awareness about climate change.

Here's what you need to know ahead of the 16th annual Earth Hour celebration.

What is Earth Hour?

Earth Hour was launched in 2007 by the World Wildlife Fund and its partners in Sydney, Australia, according to a news release from the organization. The nonprofit describes Earth Hour as the "largest global grassroots movement for the environment."

"Earth Hour aims to increase awareness and spark global conversations on protecting nature, tackling the climate crisis, and working together to shape a brighter future for us all," the WWF says on the Earth Hour website.

The Earth Hour campaign has led to other actions related to curbing climate change. The WWF's chapter in Uganda, for instance, created the first "Earth Hour Forest" in 2013. Additionally, Argentina used its 2013 Earth Hour campaign to help pass a Senate bill for 8.4 million acres of marine protected area in the country, according to the WWF.

What time is Earth Hour?

To participate, all you'll need to do is turn off the lights in your home from 8:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. in your local time zone on Saturday.

Iconic landmarks like the Empire State Building in New York, the Space Needle in Seattle and the Willis Tower in Chicago will recognize Earth Hour by going dark.

How turning off the lights helps the environment

According to the WWF, turning off the lights is a "symbolic" way to raise awareness about climate change.

"The hour of darkness pulls us out of the busyness of our daily routines and allows us to reflect on the one home we all share," said the organization in its news release. "In the face of accelerating biodiversity loss and climate change, there has never been a more crucial time to come together and take action for our collective future."

The Earth Hour website points out that the planet is on track to reach over 1.5 degrees Celsius of warming, "in doing so risking irreversible environmental degradation and runaway climate change that will affect all our societies and economies."

The organization encourages participants to use their lights-off hour "doing something positive for our planet."

This might mean reading an article or listening to a podcast about biodiversity or climate change, spending time outdoors to reconnect with nature, picking up trash in your neighborhood, or sharing information about climate change with friends, family, or local politicians.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you