Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Indiana...

White River at Petersburg.

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Illinois...

Wabash River at Lafayette Montezuma, Hutsonville Legacy Power
Plant Site .

East Fork White River at Seymour.

White River at Hazleton and Petersburg


.Rainfall amounts greater than 1 inch in some locations will lead to
lowland and minor flooding along the East Fork White, lower White,
and
Wabash Rivers. River flooding should begin as early as overnight
tonight and last through next week in lower portions of the basins.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY EVENING TO TUESDAY
EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Montezuma.

* WHEN...From Thursday evening to Tuesday evening.

* IMPACTS...At 18.0 feet, Montezuma agricultural levee is
overtopped.  Fourteen hundred acres of low bottomlands flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:45 PM EDT Wednesday the stage was 9.3 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
tomorrow evening to a crest of 18.0 feet early Sunday
afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage Tuesday
morning.
- Flood stage is 14.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...WINDY THIS AFTERNOON...

Windy conditions are expected today. Sustained winds of 15 to 25
mph with gusts up to around 40 mph are possible, mainly during
the afternoon hours.

Unsecured objects may be blown around. Driving may become
difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.

Earth Day button making contest

  • Updated
  • 0
Earth Day button

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- Students will get a chance to showcase their artistic abilities for this years button art contest!

Terre Haute North recently got a new button making machine and are putting it to use. Students are challenged to create an original 2 1/2 inch button that matches this years earth day theme which is "invest in our planet".

Students can drop their buttons off now through April 22nd. The school administration will then vote on which button stands out the most. The media specialist at Terre haute North, Angela Balitewicz, says she encourages students to get involved to have fun all while celebrating earth day.

"Please get involved just to think about recycling, think about reducing your carbon footprint, and think about having school spirit" says Balitewicz. 

A Junior at North, Renee Pierce, says creating the button was fun and easy!

she encourages students to think outside the box when making their button.

"I thought that it would be really cool to have an earth warm instead of like just a earth. I thought most people would make a earth or hands holding the earth so I said let's make an earth warm that's kind of cute" shares Pierce. 

