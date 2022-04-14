Earth Day button making contest

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- Students will get a chance to showcase their artistic abilities for this years button art contest!
Terre Haute North recently got a new button making machine and are putting it to use. Students are challenged to create an original 2 1/2 inch button that matches this years earth day theme which is "invest in our planet".
Students can drop their buttons off now through April 22nd. The school administration will then vote on which button stands out the most. The media specialist at Terre haute North, Angela Balitewicz, says she encourages students to get involved to have fun all while celebrating earth day.
"Please get involved just to think about recycling, think about reducing your carbon footprint, and think about having school spirit" says Balitewicz.
A Junior at North, Renee Pierce, says creating the button was fun and easy!
she encourages students to think outside the box when making their button.
"I thought that it would be really cool to have an earth warm instead of like just a earth. I thought most people would make a earth or hands holding the earth so I said let's make an earth warm that's kind of cute" shares Pierce.