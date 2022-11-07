Early voting wraps up in Vigo County

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Election Day is just a few hours away here.
The polls are now closed in Vigo County for early voting.
Just before noon on Monday, it was a lot busier with lines of people ready to vote.
The Vigo County clerk's office said they had to place a poll worker to mark the end of the line because things lines were still long as polls were closing.
It's also worth noting that the Vigo County annex was the only polling location open Monday.
That caused a slight delay in results for early voting numbers.
The Vigo County clerk's office says this year there were more than 12,667 in-person early voters.
That's fewer than they've seen in past years.
In 2018, there were just over 16,081 absentee voters in Vigo County for the midterm election.
News 10 talked with a couple of those people out voting early today.
One local voter says he's voted in several elections.
He says he feels that it's his civic duty.
"It's something I've done all my life since I was 18 years old. It's my way of expressing my citizenship. It's an important way for me to be as patriotic as I can be and serve my country," said Scott Skittleman, a Vigo County voter.
Tomorrow, you can also vote here at the Vigo County annex.
Voting will be from 6:00 am until 6:00 pm.