Early voting described as "very slow" in Knox County

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - Early voting turnout is very low in Knox County.
According to Knox County Clerk, David Shelton, only 3% of registered voters have cast their ballots since early voting began on April 4
Shelton told News 10 that there have been 135 in-person votes, 165 mail-in votes, and 70 nursing home votes.
Early voting In-Person continues until Monday, May 1 at 12:00 pm.
You can find a list of voting centers in Knox County by clicking here.
To vote by mail, you must complete and submit a one-page application by Thursday, April 20 to the Knox County Clerk's office.
You can print a copy of the application here.
Primary election day is on Tuesday, May 2.
Polls will be open from 6:00am until 6:00pm.