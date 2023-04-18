 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Early voting described as "very slow" in Knox County

  • Updated
  • 0
Early Voting

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - Early voting turnout is very low in Knox County.

According to Knox County Clerk, David Shelton, only 3% of registered voters have cast their ballots since early voting began on April 4

Shelton told News 10 that there have been 135 in-person votes, 165 mail-in votes, and 70 nursing home votes.

Do you plan on voting in the Primary Election?

You voted:

Early voting In-Person continues until Monday, May 1 at 12:00 pm.

You can find a list of voting centers in Knox County by clicking here.

To vote by mail, you must complete and submit a one-page application by Thursday, April 20 to the Knox County Clerk's office.

You can print a copy of the application here.

Primary election day is on Tuesday, May 2.

Polls will be open from 6:00am until 6:00pm.

Recommended for you