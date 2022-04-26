Early voting allows first look for Knox County's new voting system

KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - For the past few years, early voting has taken place in the courthouse, on the courthouse lawn, and finally at the old county jail sallyport. Those changes were all due to the pandemic. But no matter the location, the voting location always included Cathy Roberts.
Roberts says, "This is something that I can do towards the political process. I'm very interested in politics, which I know sounds crazy these days. But I am. I just feel like I am doing my part."
Roberts' part has been to help voters handle those moves. Now it'll be to help them deal with an entirely new system.
County clerk David Shelton says, "The main change is the, you'll be able to vote at any one location. Once, ok. You have e-poll books, which are basically i-pads. That has the voter registration downloaded into them."
So far around 500 people have used the new e-poll books for early voting in downtown Vincennes. Additionally, 11 have voted in Bicknell and 15 in Monroe City. Both polls were opened last Saturday morning.
Shelton says, "A little on the low side. I'm concerned that voter apathy is coming back with a vengeance. But I am also optimistic that, last Saturday was the first day we had 80-degree weather."
Early voting is giving poll workers a chance to get used to the new e-poll books before the primary. So far Roberts says the change has gone well.
Roberts explains, "It's wonderful. Everyone loves the new system. We love it as employees. It's a lot easier. Less chance of something going wrong. It's been excellent."