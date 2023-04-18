Early vote turnout lower than normal in Terre Haute

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Early voting is well underway across the Hoosier state. Election officials in Vigo County say the voter turnout isn't what they were expecting
Vigo County Clerk Brad Newman shared that early voter turnout is much lower than he had anticipated.
Leonard Sappington is one voter who came to cast his ballot early this year.
"Reason early voting is good for somebody like me, is that I travel for a living. I can never count on me being here on election day," said Sappington.
Although, Vigo County Clerk Brad Newman says not everyone is taking that advantage. Since April 4, Hoosiers have been able to vote in two 28-day voting locations. Only 859 voters have submitted their ballots. Newman says he is baffled by the turnout and says this number is lower than previous years.
"As much as electricity we've seen in elections the past 3 or 4 years, I would have thought we would have seen a much higher number, much higher number. I would have thought at this point we would have been doubled or tripled," said Newman.
Newman is not exactly sure why early voter turnout is so low, but he still encourages voters who haven't voted yet to cast their ballots early.
"Look at a different things as to why you shouldn't vote and I can give you a lot of reasons why you should. I mean this is our future, where we are at 5,10, 15 years down the road in this community right and what kind of leadership do we want," said Newman.
Voters like Sappington also believes that everyone should cast their vote sooner rather than later.
"It's important to vote. You can sit around and complain, but if you don't vote, you got nothing to complain about," said Sappington.
Newman hopes to reach 5,000 votes this year, but at the rate voters are coming out now, he's not too sure if we will reach such a number this year.
You can vote early right now at the Vigo County Annex and at Haute City Center. On Monday, another polling place will open at Indiana State University.
It'll stay open through April 28-th. Then... 7 more locations will be open on election day. They include Meadows Shopping Center... The Vigo County Public Library... and the National Guard Armory.