Early morning shooting at Terre Haute bar

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- The Terre Haute Police Department responded to a shooting at the Tree House bar early Saturday morning.
In a Facebook post, THPD said they responded to a call at 2:00 a.m. about a large fight and gun shots. While officers were responding to the scene, a vehicle left the scene with a male shooting victim. The victim was taken to a hospital with no life threatening injuries.
Police also said there is no danger to the public at this time, but they are still investigating. If you have any information, you are asked to call THPD at 812-238-1661.