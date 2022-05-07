Early morning shooting at Terre Haute bar

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Indiana...Illinois...

Wabash River at Terre Haute.

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Illinois...

White River at Edwardsport.

Wabash River at Riverton.

Wabash River at Clinton.

Wabash River at Hutsonville Legacy Power Plant Site.

Wabash River at Covington.

Wabash River at Lafayette.

Wabash River at Montezuma.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY THURSDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Clinton.

* WHEN...Until early Thursday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 20.0 feet, Low bottomlands flood.  Water begins to
back up local tributaries.  River road near Mecca is impassable.
Higher county roads and bottomlands begin to flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- There is no current observed data.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
this morning to a crest of 19.9 feet early tomorrow
afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage early
Wednesday afternoon.
- Flood stage is 18.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE FRIDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Terre Haute.

* WHEN...Until late Friday evening.

* IMPACTS...At 19.5 feet, Water begins to rise in the Izaak Walton
Lake.  Sheet flowing water begins in the wetland project between
U.S. 40 and I-70, and during a prolonged flood event project fills
about 75 percent.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 7:30 PM CDT Friday /8:30 PM EDT Friday/ the stage was 15.8
feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
early this morning to a crest of 20.0 feet early Monday
afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage late Friday
morning.
- Flood stage is 16.5 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE FRIDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Montezuma.

* WHEN...Until late Friday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 20.0 feet, Park in southern Montezuma begins to
flood.  Higher bottomlands begin to flood.  Water backs up most
local tributaries.  River water is at the top of some private
levees.  Lowest county roads begin to flood.  Parke CR 75 W begins
to flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:45 PM EDT Friday the stage was 15.9 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 8:45 PM EDT Friday was 15.9 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 19.9
feet early tomorrow afternoon. It will then fall below flood
stage late Thursday evening.
- Flood stage is 14.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Early morning shooting at Terre Haute bar

  • Updated
  • 0
TH Shooting 050722

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- The Terre Haute Police Department responded to a shooting at the Tree House bar early Saturday morning. 

In a Facebook post, THPD said they responded to a call at 2:00 a.m. about a large fight and gun shots. While officers were responding to the scene, a vehicle left the scene with a male shooting victim. The victim was taken to a hospital with no life threatening injuries. 

Police also said there is no danger to the public at this time, but they are still investigating. If you have any information, you are asked to call THPD at 812-238-1661.

