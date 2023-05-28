"Each year they come here and they walk together." A deep dive into a project that honors American fallen heroes

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Monday is Memorial Day. And one organization started its celebration early. As we told you before, thousands of flags were placed on a trail earlier this week to honor fallen heroes.
Whether you're running, walking, or biking, it's a great weekend to remember the fallen. And it's safe to say folks are proud to live in the USA because of their sacrifice.
Seven thousand! That's how many flags are here on the path around Memorial Stadium in Terre Haute. Michele Boyer came out a day early to loosen up for the Memorial Day 5k race.
“This weekend we decided that we would come here because we like to see all of the flags in honor of the folks that have lost their lives in battle," said Boyer.
Visitors can also view the wall of names. It commemorates those who died while serving in the Middle East since 2001 - while also remembering more than 38,000 Americans missing in action and 1.6 million wounded in battle.
Boyer says this is just one way to remember the veterans in her life.
"My dad served. My uncles have served. My brother has served. Some awesome women friends are serving now. Those are the connections. We've never lost anyone in our family in any of the battles," Boyer said.
The Wabash Valley Run for the Fallen is the group that places American flags. Olivia Golding is the coordinator for the project. She shares with us the touching story of one veteran's wife - and what this project means to veterans and their families.
"He doesn't talk about his service. But, each year they come here and they walk together. That's one time, she says, that he's willing to talk about it," said Golding.
Golding says that Memorial Day is all about diving deeper into the lives behind the names. These were husbands, wives, siblings, sons, and daughters who gave their lives. One thing is for certain, because of their sacrifices, folks are proud to be American.
"I remember the first year that these flags appeared. I felt a true sense of pride and appreciation - for the folks who put the flags out in honor of those who have served," said Boyer.
The flags will be on display through Memorial Day. So come on out and run, walk, and remember!