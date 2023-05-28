 Skip to main content
...AN AIR QUALITY ALERT HAS BEEN DECLARED...

The officials at the Indiana Department of Environmental Resources
have declared an Air Quality Alert for...

Monday...May 29 for the following Indiana counties...

Carroll, Tippecanoe, Howard, Boone, Hamilton, Madison, Delaware,
Hendricks, Marion, Vigo, Shelby, Brown, and Bartholomew...

Ozone levels are expected to be in the Orange or Unhealthy for
Sensitive Groups range. Active children and adults, and people
with respiratory disease, such as asthma should limit prolonged
outdoor exposure.

Here are some recommended actions that the public can take to reduce
ozone forming emissions:

* Walk, bike, carpool or use public transportation.
* Avoid using the drive-through and combine errands into one trip.
* Avoid refueling your vehicle or using gasoline-powered lawn
equipment until after 7pm.
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 30 seconds.
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air
conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

For further information, please see the IDEM Smog Watch page on the
Internet at:

http://www.in.gov/apps/idem/smog/

"Each year they come here and they walk together." A deep dive into a project that honors American fallen heroes

  • Updated
  • 0

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Monday is Memorial Day. And one organization started its celebration early. As we told you before, thousands of flags were placed on a trail earlier this week to honor fallen heroes. 

Whether you're running, walking, or biking, it's a great weekend to remember the fallen. And it's safe to say folks are proud to live in the USA because of their sacrifice.

Seven thousand! That's how many flags are here on the path around Memorial Stadium in Terre Haute. Michele Boyer came out a day early to loosen up for the Memorial Day 5k race.   

“This weekend we decided that we would come here because we like to see all of the flags in honor of the folks that have lost their lives in battle," said Boyer.

List of Names

Visitors can also view the wall of names. It commemorates those who died while serving in the Middle East since 2001 - while also remembering more than 38,000 Americans missing in action and 1.6 million wounded in battle.

Boyer says this is just one way to remember the veterans in her life.

"My dad served. My uncles have served. My brother has served. Some awesome women friends are serving now. Those are the connections. We've never lost anyone in our family in any of the battles," Boyer said.

The Wabash Valley Run for the Fallen is the group that places American flags. Olivia Golding is the coordinator for the project. She shares with us the touching story of one veteran's wife - and what this project means to veterans and their families.

"He doesn't talk about his service. But, each year they come here and they walk together. That's one time, she says, that he's willing to talk about it," said Golding.

Golding says that Memorial Day is all about diving deeper into the lives behind the names. These were husbands, wives, siblings, sons, and daughters who gave their lives. One thing is for certain, because of their sacrifices, folks are proud to be American.

"I remember the first year that these flags appeared. I felt a true sense of pride and appreciation - for the folks who put the flags out in honor of those who have served," said Boyer.

The flags will be on display through Memorial Day. So come on out and run, walk, and remember!

