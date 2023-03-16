 Skip to main content
...STRONG WIND GUSTS EXPECTED LATE TODAY AND TONIGHT...

As a rapidly strengthening low pressure system moves into the
Great Lakes late today and tonight, widespread showers are
expected along with increasingly strong winds.

Sustained winds of 20 MPH with wind gusts of 30-35 MPH are
expected this afternoon, increasing to up to 40 MPH overnight,
particularly as the cold front passes through the area late this
evening into the pre dawn hours Friday.

These winds will likely bring down some tree limbs and cause a
few sporadic power outages, as well as creating driving
difficulties for high profile vehicles and disturbing unsecured
outdoor objects. A few trees may be downed as well due to the wet
ground. Be alert for these strong winds late today and tonight.

Dunkin' is retiring a fan-favorite drink

Dunkin' is retiring a fan-favorite drink

One of Dunkin's most recognizable drinks has disappeared. The Dunkaccino has quietly been pulled from the coffee chain's menus, ending a more than two-decade run for the fan-favorite drink that mixed together coffee and hot chocolate.

One of Dunkin's most recognizable drinks has disappeared.

The Dunkaccino has quietly been pulled from the coffee chain's menus, ending a more than two-decade run for the fan-favorite drink that mixed together coffee and hot chocolate.

"As we focus on innovation and finding new ways to delight guests, we continually evolve our menu in an effort to deliver a fast, frictionless experience," a company spokesperson told CNN. "The Dunkaccino is retired for now, but there's always the chance for its return in the future."

The Dunkaccino was first added to menus in 2000 and was described by the company as a "unique blend of coffee and hot chocolate flavors." It was served hot and, for a brief time a few years ago, in a frozen variation.

Dunkin' didn't specify exactly why the iconic drink is no more, but fast food chains regularly change their menus and eliminate underperforming items. On Reddit, people recently hypothesized that the Dunkaccino was one of its least popular drinks and it has slowly dropped off menus in recent months.

For those who miss it, a die-hard Dunkin' fan (from Boston, obviously) suggested that people order a hot chocolate with a Turbo shot of espresso, which she claims "tastes just as delicious."

Dunkaccino joins another recognizable menu item that was recently retired: the McRib. Last fall, McDonald's gave the sandwich a "farewell tour" from menus since it's the last time in a while that it will be sold nationally.

