Duke Energy's president visits Vigo County as crews work to restore power

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Many people were still without power Sunday evening, and some haven't had service since the severe weather Thursday.
Since then, crews have been working around the clock to get the lights back on and Duke Energy's president, Stan Pinegar, stopped by to check on the progress in Vigo County.
Pinegar said the goal is to have most of the power restored by midnight Monday, but a lot depended on the weather Sunday.
Additional showers and thunderstorms can delay restoration work.
Duke Energy has 400 line workers, 123 tree experts and 100 logistic workers on the front lines.
Pinegar said the intense wind caused extensive damage. Officials said a normal storm can knock out three circuits, but Thursday's storm impacted 25 circuits.
He says they're working in the most populated areas first, then they'll move down the line.
The latest Duke Energy outage map is available here.