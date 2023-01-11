Duke Energy wraps tower removal project early

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Duke Energy is wrapping up a project a little earlier than expected in Vigo County.
We told you earlier this week that helicopter crews were removing some old electric towers at the Wabashiki Wildlife Area.
That work is now complete, a few days ahead of schedule.
A few of the towers were already transitioned into eagle nests - those" were left in place.
The parks department hopes to re-purpose material from the decommissioned towers. It will be used to build a walkway to the eagle decks.