Duke Energy warns customers to call before they dig

PLAINFIELD, Ind. (WTHI) - April is National Safe Digging Month, and with that, Duke Energy is reminding customers to call 811 before they start their outdoor digging projects.
The national "811 Call Before You Dig" system is free to use.
Contractors, homeowners, business owners and anyone preparing for an excavation project should call three days before beginning to dig.
This is so crews can mark where underground lines are.
Last year, Duke Energy reported more than 400 cuts to underground electric lines in Indiana.