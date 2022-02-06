Duke Energy wants YOU to join their family - find out how you can apply for a job today

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Duke Energy is hiring!
There are about 80 openings all across the state of Indiana for line workers - four are right here in Terre Haute!
They are looking for hard-working, driven individuals to join the Duke Energy family!
Once hired, employees will undergo a 4-year training program to become a true-pledged lineman.
District Manager, Rick Burger, says it's a well-paying job with great benefits!
"I would encourage anyone, but you have to climb up on a pole maybe 60 to 80 feet in the air in inclement weather. So, be aware of that. It's a very dangerous job, but it's a good job...a great job," Burger said.
For more information on these job openings, and how to apply click here.