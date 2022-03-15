Duke Energy upgrading 300 Terre Haute streetlights to energy efficient LEDs

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) -- – Duke Energy Indiana has begun converting more than 300 streetlights along U.S. Highway 41 in Terre Haute to LEDs (light-emitting diodes).
The new, energy-efficient lights will replace decades-old light fixtures along the highway, resulting in significant energy- and cost-savings for the city.
“The installation of smart street lighting is better for the environment, better for the city's bottom line, better for the safety of our streets, and ultimately better for the overall quality of life for those who call Terre Haute home,” said Terre Haute Mayor Duke Bennett. “This project advances our march toward a brighter future, and we’re thankful for Duke Energy’s partnership on this vital initiative.”
Once the project is complete, the upgraded streetlights will result in more than 350 kilowatt-hours (kWh) of saved energy per year.
That energy savings equates to an annual cost savings of approximately $10,000 for the city of Terre Haute.
The new LED streetlights will emit a noticeably clearer, brighter light than the existing high-pressure sodium (HPS) streetlights, which produce a dim, amber-orange hue. LED lights have a much longer life span, are safer for traffic, warm up quicker, and have lower maintenance costs than HPS lights.
“Energy-efficient outdoor lighting not only provides positive environmental benefits for our customers, but also significant cost savings,” said Rick Burger, government and community relations manager at Duke Energy.
“We worked with Mayor Bennett to bring this streetlight conversion project to fruition and look forward to our continued work with the city to deliver electric grid enhancements that will benefit the community.”
The company worked with the city of Terre Haute to schedule work in a manner that will minimize inconveniences to citizens during the replacement project.
Duke Energy crews are switching out lights in a phased approach, beginning at Oak Street, near the courthouse, and progressing toward Maple Street.
Work will then pick up again from Oak Street heading south and wrapping up at Margaret Avenue.
The project began late last year and is expected to conclude by fall 2023.