Duke Energy to spend around $2 million on substation replacement

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Duke Energy will spend around $2 million to replace a substation in West Terre Haute.

The substation will be built on Gannon Road, near Highway 150.

The project will replace a substation nearby that was built in the 1960s.

District manager Rick Burger says the update will help improve safety and reliability for the surrounding community.

They hope to have the new station in service by June of next year.