 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Duke Energy to spend around $2 million on substation replacement

  • 0

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Duke Energy will spend around $2 million to replace a substation in West Terre Haute.

The substation will be built on Gannon Road, near Highway 150.

The project will replace a substation nearby that was built in the 1960s.

District manager Rick Burger says the update will help improve safety and reliability for the surrounding community.

They hope to have the new station in service by June of next year.

Recommended for you