Duke Energy to help businesses with marketing efforts

WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTHI) -- Duke Energy hopes to spur economic development in Indiana.
The company gave nearly $120,000 in strategic grants to Hoosier communities.
Duke Energy's partnership program funds will help with marketing and strategic efforts.
Recipients had to submit a plan showing how the money would grow their economies.
Here's a list of the local recipients:
- Knox County Indiana Economic Development – $5,000
- Terre Haute Regional Airport - $5,000
- Vermillion County Economic Development Council - $1,200
- Vermillion Rise Mega Park - $5,000