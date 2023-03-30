Duke Energy says electric bills will fall under approved rate decrease

PLAINFIELD, Ind. – Duke Energy customers can expect a rate decrease after the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission approved a request on Wednesday.
The company requested to lower bills due to declining fuel and purchased power costs. Duke Energy says for the average residential customer in Indiana using 1,000 kilowatt-hours a month, it means a decrease of approximately 16% over rates today, or $26 a month. That is on top of a 5% decrease that went into effect in January.
The company says bills were higher last year primarily due to soaring fuel costs that affected the cost of power utilities produced as well as what they purchased on the energy markets. Duke Energy says a number of unique events drove up fuel costs – from volatility in the energy markets worldwide to labor shortages at railroads that delivered fuel.
The decrease will be in effect April-June. Four times a year, utilities adjust prices based on fluctuating fuel costs.
“Fuel and purchased power can account for as much as 25 to 45% of an average residential customer’s bill, so when the markets are volatile, it can have a big impact on energy bills,” said Duke Energy Indiana President Stan Pinegar. “We’re starting to see costs stabilize, and the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission has approved our request to pass those savings along to customers.”