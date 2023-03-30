Duke Energy says electric bills will fall under approved rate decrease

 Skip to main content
...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Indiana...Illinois...

Wabash River from Covington down to Mount Carmel.

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...

Wabash River at Montezuma.

.Widespread lowland flooding continues along the Wabash River from
Covington to all points downstream.  Moderate flooding is forecast
to start at Mount Carmel on Friday...and continue through next
Tuesday.  The slow crest on the Wabash River will continue along the
Crawford...Sullivan County line through Friday.

Minor flooding will likely last through late this week at Covington
to Terre Haute...through early next week at Hutsonville to
Vincennes...and through late next week at Mount Carmel.  Rain going
into this weekend may extend flooding.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE SUNDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Terre Haute.

* WHEN...Until late Sunday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 19.5 feet, Water begins to rise in the Izaak Walton
Lake.  Sheet flowing water begins in the wetland project between
U.S. 40 and I-70, and during a prolonged flood event project fills
about 75 percent.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:30 AM CDT Thursday /10:30 AM EDT Thursday/ the stage was
20.0 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 9:30 AM CDT Thursday /10:30 AM EDT Thursday/ was
20.2 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
late Saturday evening and continue falling to 9.6 feet
Sunday, April 09.
- Flood stage is 16.5 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE TOMORROW MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Clinton.

* WHEN...Until late tomorrow morning.

* IMPACTS...At 18.0 feet, River road near Mecca and lowest areas of
river park at Clinton begin to flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- There is no current observed data.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
late this evening and continue falling to 10.0 feet Friday,
April 07.
- Flood stage is 18.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL SATURDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Montezuma.

* WHEN...Until Saturday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 18.0 feet, Montezuma agricultural levee is
overtopped.  Fourteen hundred acres of low bottomlands flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:45 AM EDT Thursday the stage was 18.7 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 10:45 AM EDT Thursday was 19.5 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
tomorrow evening and continue falling to 8.2 feet Sunday,
April 09.
- Flood stage is 14.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Duke Energy says electric bills will fall under approved rate decrease

  • Updated
  • 0
DUKE ENERGY BILL.jpg

PLAINFIELD, Ind. – Duke Energy customers can expect a rate decrease after the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission approved a request on Wednesday.

The company requested to lower bills due to declining fuel and purchased power costs. Duke Energy says for the average residential customer in Indiana using 1,000 kilowatt-hours a month, it means a decrease of approximately 16% over rates today, or $26 a month. That is on top of a 5% decrease that went into effect in January.

The company says bills were higher last year primarily due to soaring fuel costs that affected the cost of power utilities produced as well as what they purchased on the energy markets. Duke Energy says a number of unique events drove up fuel costs – from volatility in the energy markets worldwide to labor shortages at railroads that delivered fuel.

The decrease will be in effect April-June. Four times a year, utilities adjust prices based on fluctuating fuel costs.

“Fuel and purchased power can account for as much as 25 to 45% of an average residential customer’s bill, so when the markets are volatile, it can have a big impact on energy bills,” said Duke Energy Indiana President Stan Pinegar. “We’re starting to see costs stabilize, and the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission has approved our request to pass those savings along to customers.”

