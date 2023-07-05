Duke Energy restores power to all of its customers, but around 1,000 are still without in surrounding counties

WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTHI) - Nearly a week after severe weather hit the Wabash Valley, we finally have good news about power outages.
Rick Burger from Duke Energy told News 10 everyone who lost power from Thursday's storm is now back online.
It was six long days for workers and those without power. Burger said 1,800 people spent their 4th of July working to finish everything up.
Other electric companies are almost there.
WIN Energy REMC still has around 300 outages, and Parke County REMC is reporting 700 still without power.