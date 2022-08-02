Duke Energy pushes for the second rate increase of the summer; here's how much more they want

WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTHI) - Duke Energy has requested approval for a rate increase. The company requested a 7.2 percent increase.
If the Indiana Utility Regulatory commission approves it, average customers w see about $12 added to their monthly bills.
You may remember Duke Energy recently raised rates by 16 percent.
That amounted to about $23 additional each month for average customers.
Duke Energy says the increases are due to high fuel costs and labor shortages in the coal and railroad industries.
If approved, this would be the second rate increase for 2022. Earlier in the summer, Duke Energy rates jumped by 16 percent.
The company says these are not permanent rate increases.