Duke Energy providing funding for electric school buses

By Chris Essex

INDIANA (WTHI)- Duke Energy is conducting a unique study on school buses. 

The energy group is working with school districts across the state to provide electric-fueled school buses. Duke energy said they will partially fund these buses for state schools. 

The purpose of this program is to study the excess energy from the batteries in the bus. It's the hope that this energy could be used on Duke Energy's power grid to help all customers. 

A spokesperson with Duke Energy said this program could also help schools. 

"Schools are sometimes looking for ways to reduce their emissions," Angeline Protogere said. "Particularly when regular, gasoline-powered school buses are idling. So, electric school buses are one option to consider." 

Interested school districts can email eschoolbusIN@duke-energy.com for more information. 

