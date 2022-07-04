Duke energy is increasing electric rates by 16%...here's how to save

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- Duke Energy recently announced its increasing electric rates by 16 percent.
For the average 1,000 kilowatt customer.. it's about $22 more, per month. Duke cited high fuel costs and the labor shortage for the increase.
Inflation has been increasing the cost of many things and now its impacting our energy bills. There are some actions you can take to conserve energy and save some money.
The spokesperson for Duke Energy, McKenzie Barbknecht, is seeing the highest sustained prices for fuel they have experienced in a decade.
"Local demand and tight fuel supplies as well as labor shortages and coal mines and railroads are affecting the cost the power we produce and the cost we purchase on energy market. These aren't permanent rate increases. fuel costs rise and fall."
To help lessen the cost of your energy bill you should change your air filter.
A dirty or clogged filter can reduce the airflow through your system and cause it to work harder, leading to compromised efficiency.
Changing or clearing your air filter can save you up to 15 percent in energy use.
The Vice president of Roehm, Beth D'Amico, says turning your thermostat up to the highest comfortable setting can also save you money.
"Even if it's 5 degrees more 3 degrees more than it normally is" shares D'Amico.
It's also crucial to make sure all your windows and doors are sealed shut to prevent air from getting out.
"You can have the most efficient equipment out there, but if your house has a lot of leaks, older windows, not enough insulation, doesn't matter how efficient your equipment is especially if it's going to leak out."
If you're struggling to pay your bills click here to see how Duke Energy can assist you.