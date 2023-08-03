Duke Energy helping customers save money, energy

Summer means higher electric use and often higher energy bills.
Duke Energy is encouraging customers to take advantage of its Home Energy House Call program to enhance their homes' energy efficiency and lower their bills.
Eligible customers can sign up online or call to schedule a free home energy assessment. An energy specialist will visit their home and analyze their total home energy usage. They will check for air leaks, examine insultation levels, and review their appliances and heating/cooling system.
Based on the information collected, Duke Energy's experts will give homeowners a custom-tailored report detailing steps they can take to increase efficiency and lower their energy bills. Customers will also receive a free Energy Efficiency Starter Kit, which includes an energy-efficient showerhead, kitchen and bathroom faucet aerators, hot water pipe wrap and weatherstripping. The company's energy specialists can install the items during their visit so the customer can start saving energy right away.
Program participants also have the option to purchase a Google Nest Thermostat at a discounted rate with free installation.
The Home Energy House Call program is offered to Duke Energy customers who have owned a single-family home for at least four months and have an electric water heater, electric heat or central air conditioning. Mobile homes and rental properties do not qualify.
Last year, more than 2,800 of Duke Energy's Indiana customers participated in the program.
To learn more and sign up, visit duke-energy.com/SummerAssessment or call 844-346-4366.