Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS
MORNING TO MIDNIGHT EDT THURSDAY NIGHT...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to
110 expected.

* WHERE...Portions of central Indiana.

* WHEN...From 8 AM this morning to midnight EDT Thursday night.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Duke Energy helping customers beat the heat

  • Updated
  • 0

WABASH VALLEY (WTHI) - Summer temperatures often mean customers are looking for ways to beat the heat.

Duke Energy is working with local nonprofit agencies to distribute critical relief for residents in need. The Duke Energy Foundation is contributing more than $90,000 to 15 organizations across the state to help purchase and distribute fans to older adults and low-income households.

Grants were awarded to the following organizations:

- Area IV Agency on Aging and Community Action Programs - $8,000

- Good Samaritan Network - $5,000

- Heart of Indiana United Way - $2,500

- Henry County Community Foundation - $2,500

- Hoosier Uplands Economic Development Corporation - $5,000

- Interchurch Food Pantry of Johnson County - $1,000

- Johnson County Senior Services - $5,000

- Ohio Valley Opportunities - $20,000

- Salvation Army, Princeton - $5,000

- Salvation Army, Shelbyville - $5,000

- South Central Community Action Program - $5,000

- United Way of Knox County - $5,000

- United Way Serving Howard and Tipton Counties - $10,000

- United Way of the Wabash Valley - $10,000

- Western Indiana Community Action Agency - $2,000

