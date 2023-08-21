Duke Energy helping customers beat the heat

WABASH VALLEY (WTHI) - Summer temperatures often mean customers are looking for ways to beat the heat.
Duke Energy is working with local nonprofit agencies to distribute critical relief for residents in need. The Duke Energy Foundation is contributing more than $90,000 to 15 organizations across the state to help purchase and distribute fans to older adults and low-income households.
Grants were awarded to the following organizations:
- Area IV Agency on Aging and Community Action Programs - $8,000
- Good Samaritan Network - $5,000
- Heart of Indiana United Way - $2,500
- Henry County Community Foundation - $2,500
- Hoosier Uplands Economic Development Corporation - $5,000
- Interchurch Food Pantry of Johnson County - $1,000
- Johnson County Senior Services - $5,000
- Ohio Valley Opportunities - $20,000
- Salvation Army, Princeton - $5,000
- Salvation Army, Shelbyville - $5,000
- South Central Community Action Program - $5,000
- United Way of Knox County - $5,000
- United Way Serving Howard and Tipton Counties - $10,000
- United Way of the Wabash Valley - $10,000
- Western Indiana Community Action Agency - $2,000