Duke Energy grant to restore historic bandshell

Duke Energy is contributing $20,000 to the Vincennes Parks and Recreation Department to help fund the restoration of the historic bandshell at Gregg Park.
The funding will support critically needed repairs to the site, allowing for continued community use and enjoyment.
First erected in 1938 by the federal Works Progress Administration and the city of Vincennes, the Gregg Park bandshell has hosted a variety of holiday celebrations, music festivals, high school band performances and outdoor public entertainment over the years.
The facility is on the National Park Service's National Register of Historic Places. As such, the renovations will include a full engineering assessment of the structure conducted by a specially qualified and experienced restoration contractor.
Restoration efforts will include the repair and replacement of damaged concrete. The funds will also be used to clean, repair and resurface the inside of the bandshell, including the mortar and stone walls. The electrical system will also be modernized and the lighting within and around the structure will be replaced.