Duke Energy gives thousands to area educational initiatives

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Illinois...

Wabash River

.Ongoing flooding will continue along portions of the East Fork
White, White, and Wabash Rivers due to rainfall last weekend. Minor
flooding is occurring, which primarily impacts river roads,
parks, and agricultural land. The crest on the Wabash River is near
Terre Haute. The crest on the White River is near Elliston. The
crest on the East Fork White River is between Seymour and Rivervale.
New precipitation amounts through the weekend will not impact
current flooding.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY SUNDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Clinton.

* WHEN...Until early Sunday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 18.0 feet, River road near Mecca and lowest areas of
river park at Clinton begin to flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- There is no current observed data.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
late Saturday evening and continue falling to 10.4 feet
Saturday, March 19.
- Flood stage is 18.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL TUESDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Terre Haute.

* WHEN...Until Tuesday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 19.5 feet, Water begins to rise in the Izaak Walton
Lake.  Sheet flowing water begins in the wetland project between
U.S. 40 and I-70, and during a prolonged flood event project fills
about 75 percent.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:30 PM CST Thursday /9:30 PM EST Thursday/ the stage was
19.8 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 8:30 PM CST Thursday /9:30 PM EST Thursday/ was
20.0 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 19.8
feet just after midnight tonight. It will then fall below
flood stage early Tuesday morning.
- Flood stage is 16.5 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL TUESDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Montezuma.

* WHEN...Until Tuesday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 18.0 feet, Montezuma agricultural levee is
overtopped.  Fourteen hundred acres of low bottomlands flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:45 PM EST Thursday the stage was 18.9 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 9:45 PM EST Thursday was 19.0 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
Monday evening and continue falling to 9.8 feet Sunday, March
20.
- Flood stage is 14.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Duke Energy gives thousands to area educational initiatives

  • Updated
  • 0
Duke Energy grant to fund education programs

Duke Energy 

 Moore, Rondrell

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WTHI) - Grant money from Duke Energy is going to help out several educational institutions in the Wabash Valley.

Duke Energy is giving more than $300,000 in grants to innovative K-12 education programs across Indiana.

In the Wabash Valley:

-Camp Navigate in Vigo County received $5,000.

-Indiana State University received $40,000 for the university's power of reading and power of math summits.

-Ivy Tech received $10,00.

-Rose-Hulman got just under 13,000 to support a summer professional development opportunity.

-Vincennes Community Schools got $10,000 for Project Lead the Way.

-Washington Carnegie Public Library received $10,000 for its Stemspiration: Change the Equation program.