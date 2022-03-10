Duke Energy gives thousands to area educational initiatives

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WTHI) - Grant money from Duke Energy is going to help out several educational institutions in the Wabash Valley.
Duke Energy is giving more than $300,000 in grants to innovative K-12 education programs across Indiana.
In the Wabash Valley:
-Camp Navigate in Vigo County received $5,000.
-Indiana State University received $40,000 for the university's power of reading and power of math summits.
-Ivy Tech received $10,00.
-Rose-Hulman got just under 13,000 to support a summer professional development opportunity.
-Vincennes Community Schools got $10,000 for Project Lead the Way.
-Washington Carnegie Public Library received $10,000 for its Stemspiration: Change the Equation program.