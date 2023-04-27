Duke energy gives area groups grants for community event

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Local groups in Vigo County are about to get quite the leg up.
That's because the Duke Energy Foundation is giving out grant money to support local groups.
Officials from several Vigo County schools, organizations, and businesses met with Duke Energy Thursday. That includes Indiana State University, the Terre Haute Junior Police Academy, and Children's Museum to name a few.
At the presentation, District Manager Rick Burger announced nearly $70,000 total in donations.
"This is the good part of the job, helping organizations get to where they need to be to help our village of people," Burger shared after the presentation.
The grant money is from Duke Energy's Partnership Program, which hopes to help communities through money from shareholders.