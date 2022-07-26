Duke Energy Foundation awards Indiana first responders with micro-grants

INDIANA (WTHI) - Duke Energy Foundation awarded $175,000 of micro-grants to Indiana first responders.
There are 47 local, emergency management agencies that will receive money from the grant. It goes into supporting search and rescue K-9s, tornado sirens, volunteer training, and emergency preparedness and response programs.
It will help make the agencies more resilient to severe weather events and other emergencies. This is possible through advanced preparation, planning equipment, and training.
The micro-grants consist of $10,000 for each organization.
“We know that successful emergency preparedness and recovery begins and ends at the local level. We appreciate our collaborative relationships with these key organizations in the communities we serve, particularly when storms bring power lines down or an emergency occurs,” said Stan Pinegar, president of Duke Energy Indiana.
Here is a list of the counties in the Wabash Valley area that are receiving grants:
- Vigo County – $5,000
- Vermillion County – $5,000
- Knox County – $3,000
- Martin County – $2,000
- Greene County – $2,000
- Sullivan County – $2,000