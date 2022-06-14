Duke Energy distributes cash to local organizations

WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTHI) - Duke Energy is taking the necessary steps to make sure you are safer than ever.
The foundation distributed $47,000 for emergency preparedness and workforce development.
The Vigo and Vermillion County Emergency Management Agencies each received $5,000.
The Vigo County Workforce Network received more than $10,000.
Community relations liaison Dagny Zubin says Duke Energy is glad to support the community.
The money is meant to help with disaster response efforts.. as well as economic initiatives.