Duke Energy customers will see a decrease in their bills

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Illinois...

Wabash River at Covington to Montezuma...and at Terre Haute to
Mount Carmel.

.Widespread lowland flooding continues along the Wabash River at
Covington to Montezuma...and at Terre Haute to Mount Carmel.
Moderate flooding is forecast to start at Mount Carmel late
Friday...and continue through Tuesday.

The slow crest on the Wabash River will continue between Hutsonville
and Vincennes through Saturday.  Minor flooding is expected to end
above Terre Haute by late Friday...while continuing below Terre
Haute into next week. Rain going into this weekend may extend
flooding.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated by noon Friday.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE SUNDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Terre Haute.

* WHEN...Until late Sunday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 19.5 feet, Water begins to rise in the Izaak Walton
Lake.  Sheet flowing water begins in the wetland project between
U.S. 40 and I-70, and during a prolonged flood event project fills
about 75 percent.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 7:30 PM CDT Thursday /8:30 PM EDT Thursday/ the stage was
19.8 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 7:30 PM CDT Thursday /8:30 PM EDT Thursday/ was
20.1 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
late Saturday evening and continue falling to 9.6 feet
Sunday, April 09.
- Flood stage is 16.5 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...Severe Thunderstorms Possible Late Friday Afternoon and
Evening...

...Strong Non-Thunderstorm Wind Gusts Expected Overnight Friday
Night and Saturday...

An intense low pressure system will move across the Plains Friday
and into the Great Lakes Friday night. Increasing moisture
transport, vertical wind shear, and some instability ahead of this
system will occur over the Ohio Valley on Friday and Friday
evening ahead of a strong cold front. As a result, after some
morning showers and isolated thunderstorms Friday, numerous
showers and stronger thunderstorms are expected over central
Indiana by late Friday afternoon and evening. Given strong
atmospheric wind fields, some of the storms could become severe
with locally damaging wind gusts and isolated tornadoes, along
with heavy rain, cloud-to-ground lightning, and some hail. The
area of greatest concern over central Indiana appears to be west-
central Indiana counties and communities, but all residents of
central Indiana should monitor weather conditions on Friday.

After the cold front passes though the area Friday night and
thunderstorms end, west to southwest surface winds will be quite
gusty overnight Friday night and Saturday. Winds will gust to 40
to 50 mph at times, which could present a hazard for high profile
vehicles and loose objects, and could result in some tree limbs
being downed. A Wind Advisory may be needed in later forecasts.
Exercise caution if outside during this time period due to the
expected strong wind gusts.

Duke Energy customers will see a decrease in their bills

  • 0

Duke Energy customers will see a decrease in their bills

WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTHI) - Duke Energy customers should soon see a decrease in their bills. This comes after customers saw a 5% decrease back in January. The change will be in effect from April to June. Utilities adjust prices four times a year based on changing fuel costs.

Duke Energy

The next time you flip on a light switch, you won't have to worry about paying as much. Duke Energy is lowering its rates by 16%.

Laken Richardson is a small business owner and a mother. She has been a Duke Energy customer for around 13 years. To no surprise, Richardson is happy about the decrease.

"It’s phenomenal! I do pay an electric bill for my small business. So, hearing this is really exciting because that allows me to then invest more into my business," said Richardson.

The Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission approved the company's request to lower the rates. This is in response to declining fuel prices and purchased power costs.

For the average residential customer, it's a decrease of 16%t from rates today. Duke Energy's district manager, Rick Burger, talks about what that means for Hoosier households.

“If your home uses a thousand kilowatts, that means probably $26 savings per month for you. You know, $26 is a lot to anybody, with a gallon of milk being the price it is, a gallon of gas..," said Burger.

And that's what customers like Laken Richardson have to think about. On top of the rise in prices for a lot of daily essentials, sometimes paying that electric bill can just add to the pile.   

"Having all of these increases all of a sudden, all at the same time has absolutely been difficult, especially as a small business owner with the inflation," said Richardson.

Burger says additional help is available for people who still need it. Duke Energy is offering $300,000 in assistance. Customers can get up to $300 individually.

Richardson says not only is this decrease great for keeping her small business up and running, it's also a relief for helping with family needs.

"I think it helps me because I have a family of six. With our increased grocery budget this last year, we've definitely felt that hard. So yeah, it's really awesome," Richardson said.

To learn more about additional bill help through the Energy Assistance Program, click here.

