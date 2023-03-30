Duke Energy customers will see a decrease in their bills

WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTHI) - Duke Energy customers should soon see a decrease in their bills. This comes after customers saw a 5% decrease back in January. The change will be in effect from April to June. Utilities adjust prices four times a year based on changing fuel costs.
The next time you flip on a light switch, you won't have to worry about paying as much. Duke Energy is lowering its rates by 16%.
Laken Richardson is a small business owner and a mother. She has been a Duke Energy customer for around 13 years. To no surprise, Richardson is happy about the decrease.
"It’s phenomenal! I do pay an electric bill for my small business. So, hearing this is really exciting because that allows me to then invest more into my business," said Richardson.
The Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission approved the company's request to lower the rates. This is in response to declining fuel prices and purchased power costs.
For the average residential customer, it's a decrease of 16%t from rates today. Duke Energy's district manager, Rick Burger, talks about what that means for Hoosier households.
“If your home uses a thousand kilowatts, that means probably $26 savings per month for you. You know, $26 is a lot to anybody, with a gallon of milk being the price it is, a gallon of gas..," said Burger.
And that's what customers like Laken Richardson have to think about. On top of the rise in prices for a lot of daily essentials, sometimes paying that electric bill can just add to the pile.
"Having all of these increases all of a sudden, all at the same time has absolutely been difficult, especially as a small business owner with the inflation," said Richardson.
Burger says additional help is available for people who still need it. Duke Energy is offering $300,000 in assistance. Customers can get up to $300 individually.
Richardson says not only is this decrease great for keeping her small business up and running, it's also a relief for helping with family needs.
"I think it helps me because I have a family of six. With our increased grocery budget this last year, we've definitely felt that hard. So yeah, it's really awesome," Richardson said.
To learn more about additional bill help through the Energy Assistance Program, click here.