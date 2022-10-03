Duke Energy customers in Indiana to see the second rate increase of the year

WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTHI) - Duke Energy customers will be paying even more on their bills. The Indiana Regulatory Commission approved a temporary increase.

The typical residential customers using 1,000 kilowatts an hour will see an increase of about seven percent, or around $11.71 additional each month.

It's a temporary approval to cover fuel costs. This will apply to the October through December billing cycles.

You may remember, duke received approval for a separate 16 percent increase over the summer.