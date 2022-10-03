 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Duke Energy customers in Indiana to see the second rate increase of the year

  • Updated
  • 0
Thermostat
By Chris Essex

WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTHI) - Duke Energy customers will be paying even more on their bills. The Indiana Regulatory Commission approved a temporary increase.

The typical residential customers using 1,000 kilowatts an hour will see an increase of about seven percent, or around $11.71 additional each month.

It's a temporary approval to cover fuel costs. This will apply to the October through December billing cycles.

You may remember, duke received approval for a separate 16 percent increase over the summer.

Download PDF Duke Energy rate increase

Recommended for you