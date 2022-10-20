Duke Energy conducting electric vehicle studies

INDIANA (WTHI)- Keeping Indiana's electric vehicles going will take a lot of power. The state's largest energy provider wants to make sure it's prepared.
Duke Energy is conducting several studies on electric vehicle usage to help them plan ahead. You can be a part of it!
The energy group is launching several pilot programs that you can get involved in. This includes an off-peak charging program. In this program, participants will receive a $50 quarterly bill credit for charging their vehicles during decreased times of energy demand. The study lasts for two years and you can earn about $400 in credit.
Duke Energy is also looking for commercial customers to help them. For these customers, Duke is launching a commercial charger rebate program. The company will partially fund the installation of electric vehicle chargers at their place of business.
A spokesperson with Duke Energy said both of these programs will help the company know what changes need to be made to their system to better serve customers.
"With changes like electric vehicles that may add a significant new demand to power on our grid," Angeline Protogere said. "We have to be prepared to respond to that."
To join the Off-Peak Charging Credit program, click here.
To join the Commercial Charger Rebate Program, click here.