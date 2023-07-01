 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH
429 IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING
AREAS

IN INDIANA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 32 COUNTIES

Duke Energy brings in nearly 300 additional line workers to restore power for over 30,000 customers in Terre Haute

  • Updated
Line workers work to restore power in Terre Haute
WTHI Editor 10

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - With tens of thousands still in the dark, in Vigo County alone, Duke Energy called for backup to restore power.

A representative from Duke Energy told News 10 that around 32,000 customers are still in the dark as of Saturday evening.

To help restore power, Duke Energy called in an additional 285 line workers.

Indiana State University reached out to the utility company to help house the additional line workers.

Line workers work to restore power in Terre Haute

According to Duke Energy's website, many customers are estimated to have power by the end of the day Sunday. With more severe weather expected, that timeline could change.

