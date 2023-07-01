Duke Energy brings in nearly 300 additional line workers to restore power for over 30,000 customers in Terre Haute

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - With tens of thousands still in the dark, in Vigo County alone, Duke Energy called for backup to restore power.
A representative from Duke Energy told News 10 that around 32,000 customers are still in the dark as of Saturday evening.
To help restore power, Duke Energy called in an additional 285 line workers.
Indiana State University reached out to the utility company to help house the additional line workers.
According to Duke Energy's website, many customers are estimated to have power by the end of the day Sunday. With more severe weather expected, that timeline could change.