Duke Energy awards money to several non-profits

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Several area non-profits were awarded grant money Wednesday for supporting the community after the storm late last month.
Local leaders gathered to recognize the hard work that non-profits, city workers and first responders put forth.
In total, Duke Energy awarded $170,000 to seven non-profits. Five of those organizations are local, serving Vigo, Vermillion, Clay, Putnam, and Monroe Counties.
$100,000 went to state-wide efforts. See a breakdown below:
American Red Cross of Indiana (Statewide) – $50,000
The American Red Cross of Indiana delivered immediate relief to communities impacted by the storms, including standing up respite centers, which offered a break from the heat as well as a place for residents to charge their phones and devices and obtain water and snacks.
Salvation Army Indiana Division (Statewide) – $50,000
The grant funds will be used to provide families with practical items like food, supplies and housing, in addition to emotional support to help navigate through the effects of the storm.
United Way of Monroe County (Monroe County) – $30,000
United Way of Monroe County is standing up a program to provide basic needs support for local residents impacted by the storms. The organization will work with partner agencies to distribute resources to underserved residents, as well as provide support for services at area nonprofits.
Clay County Emergency Food Pantry (Clay County) – $10,000
The grant funds will be used to supply food for local residents in need.
Putnam County Community Foundation (Putnam County) – $10,000
The grant funds will support the creation of a countywide emergency food fund, as well as efforts to repair damage to local parks and replace trees that were harmed or destroyed by the storms.
Rediscover Clinton (Vermillion County) – $10,000
Following storm damage in Clinton, funds will go toward efforts to maintain a vibrant, healthy community – including beautification work and community events.
Terre Haute Parks Department (Vigo County) – $10,000
The grant funds will be used to restore the Larrison Pavilion in Deming Park, which was severely damaged by the storms. In addition, the funding will be used to support countywide park restoration and cleanup efforts.