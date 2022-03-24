Duke Energy awards Ivy Tech grant money

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- Duke Energy has awarded the Ivy Tech Foundation 10,000 dollars.
The money will support an annual event called Cob & Cog. Over 700 students from 21 different high schools participate in the engineering and agriculture competitions.
The educational event challenges students all while having fun. The money will help cover the cost of transportation, food, and t-shirts. The event will be held on Friday April 29th.
The leader of the Cob and Cog event, David Will, says he is grateful for Duke's support to Ivy Tech.
"Students not only get to experience the challenges but they also get to experience and get exposure to ivy tech and our facilitates and out faculty which is really a benefit of the program is exposure to the programs and how ivy tech and duke partner to serve the community" shares Will.
