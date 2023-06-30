Duke Energy and outside contractors continues to work around the clock to restore power after severe weather

 Skip to main content
...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EDT FRIDAY NIGHT...

The officials at the Indiana Department of Environmental Management
have declared an Air Action Quality Day, in effect until midnight
EDT Friday night.

An Air Quality Action Day for Ozone has been issued. Ozone levels
are expected to be in the Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups range.
Active children and adults, and people with respiratory disease,
such as asthma should limit prolonged outdoor exposure.

Here are some recommended actions that the public can take:

* Walk, bike, carpool or use public transportation.
* Avoid using the drive-through and combine errands into one trip.
* Avoid refueling your vehicle or using gasoline-powered lawn
equipment until after 7pm.
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 30 seconds.
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air
conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

For additional information, please visit the IDEM Smog page at:

https://apps.idem.in.gov/smogwatch

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Duke Energy crews have been on the move since a severe storm rolled through the wabash valley on thursday.

Brad Grable is a health and safety supervisor for Duke Energy in Terre Haute. He's been with the company for 24 years. Grable started as a lineman before he transitioned into management. He says he hasn't seen damage like this in years.

"This storm here that went through is very widespread. Pretty much our entire state - our entire coverage area of Duke Energy in Indiana has been widely affected," said Grable.

That widespread damage requires a widespread response. Grable is just one of the many men and women that are working around the clock behind the scenes to make sure everything goes according to plan.

"We started as soon as the storm rolled in. They've been working for - I think we quit somewhere around midnight last night and started back up early this morning. And now we've got extra help coming in. We're working around the clock to get customers back on," Grable said.

Even with working long hours and facing all kinds of damage. Grable is just happy to be a part of the solution.

"It's an awesome feeling to be able to help the community - to be able to know you're getting folks lights back on; to be able to enjoy their life and get back to what they call as normal," said Grable.

Although the road to complete recovery could be a long one, Grable is optimistic about the future.

"Every hour we're making huge huge improvements and huge huge gains as we're getting lights back on especially here in Terre Haute. I'm just excited to be a part of it, to be able to help out, and to do what we can," Grable said.

