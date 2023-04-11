Drug Take Back Day is coming up - here's what you need to know

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The National Prescription Drug Take Back Day is happening on April 22. It's a day when you can get rid of old or unused medications.
Doing this helps keep drugs out of the hands of children or people who might abuse them.
It also helps keep the environment clean.
The Vigo County Sheriff's Office says even if you think your medicine is secure - you may be wrong.
"You never know who could get their hands on these prescription medications. Maybe it's someone else in your household. Maybe it's someone who visits your household. If they're sitting around and moved around, it's just better to get those drugs disposed of before they get in the hands of someone who is willing to abuse or misuse them," Derek Fell, from the Vigo County Sheriff's Office, said.
There are two locations you can go to to drop off your unwanted or old medications.
They are Baesler's and the Walmart on State Road 46. Those locations will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on April 22.
Volunteers will also be accepting medications at the Coldwell Banker office parking lot that same day from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.