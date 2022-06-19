"Drowning is a quiet thing" - Swimming safety tips during upcoming heatwave

MARSHALL, Ill. (WTHI) - According to the CDC, drowning is the second leading cause of death in the nation for children under 14 and children ages 1 through 4 have the highest drowning rates.
That's why it is important to remember some safety tips, especially when heading out to the pool in this heat.
Make sure you and your kids know the basic swimming and water safety skills. For example, formal swimming lessons, especially at an early age, can dramatically reduce the risk of drowning. Check out your local community pool for summer classes.
Use a buddy system to make sure your kids are always swimming with a friend or family member and never alone.
Finally, make sure there is always someone watching your kids in the water. Even a small distraction can lead to big problems.
"Drowning is a quiet thing," Tylea McGee, one of the lifeguards at the Marshall Community Pool, said. "It's not loud and splashing like you would think. It's quiet. It's so important we pay attention and watch all of the water. It's not as loud as you think and it can go unnoticed if a parent is sitting in a chair enjoying their day. They may not see their kid is struggling, so it's our job we make sure they're okay."
