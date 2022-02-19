Driver ends up in Little Vermillion River after avoiding a deer

VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Officers responded to a car wreck ending in the Little Vermillion River late Friday night.
The Vermillion County Sheriff's Office tells us this happened just before 11 p.m. near Duke Energy and State Road 63 in Cayuga.
They say officers were originally dispatched to the area for calls about a man on the highway flagging down passing cars.
Upon arrival to the area, officers found 56-year old Kevin Henderson of Kalamazoo, Michigan in the southbound lanes of State Road 63.
Henderson said he was driving northbound when he swerved to miss a deer. He goes on to say he ran off the right side of the road, down the river embankment, and then his car rolled over in the river. Henderson told officers he was able to free himself and swim back to the river bank.
Officers say Henderson was later transported to Union Hospital of Clinton for minor injuries and hypothermia.