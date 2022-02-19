Driver ends up in Little Vermillion River after avoiding a deer

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Indiana...

White River.

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Illinois...

Driftwood River, East Fork White River, Wabash River.


.A combination of snow melt, plentiful rainfall, and frozen ground
has led to widespread flooding across central and southern Indiana
on many area waterways.  Rainfall from Wednesday night through
Thursday amounted to 1.5 to 2.5 inches.  Flooding along the main
stem rivers will continue through the final week of February.
Upcoming precipitation during the week may prolong flooding, and
even cause flooding on smaller waterways to reoccur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

The next statement should be issued this evening by around 945 PM
CST /1045 PM EST/.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL MONDAY, FEBRUARY 28...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Clinton.

* WHEN...Until Monday, February 28.

* IMPACTS...At 23.0 feet, Extensive lowland flooding in progress.
Much river water runs through the wastewater treatment plant at
Clinton.  Southeast side of Clinton begins to flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- There is no current observed data.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 23.2
feet early tomorrow afternoon. It will then fall below flood
stage Monday, February 28.
- Flood stage is 18.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL WEDNESDAY, MARCH 02...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Montezuma.

* WHEN...Until Wednesday, March 02.

* IMPACTS...At 24.0 feet, Floodwater is near the top of all
agricultural levees.  Some county roads are impassable.  High
water isolates a few rural residents.  Basement flooding begins
along Water Street in Montezuma.  Medusa Aggregates Company Plant
Number 9 begins to flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:45 AM EST Sunday the stage was 23.0 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 9:45 AM EST Sunday was 23.3 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 23.2
feet early tomorrow afternoon. It will then fall below flood
stage Tuesday, March 01.
- Flood stage is 14.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL WEDNESDAY, MARCH 02...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Terre Haute.

* WHEN...Until Wednesday, March 02.

* IMPACTS...At 22.5 feet, Extensive flooding behind Honey Creek
Levee as a result of two unrepaired levee breaks from the April
2013 flood.  This levee is maintained by the Honey Creek Levee
Association.  Flood waters behind the Honey Creek levee inundates
most roads and affects a few residences and or commercial
activities.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:30 AM CST Sunday /9:30 AM EST Sunday/ the stage was 22.5
feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 8:30 AM CST Sunday /9:30 AM EST Sunday/ was 22.6
feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 23.5
feet Thursday morning. It will then fall below flood stage
Wednesday, March 02.
- Flood stage is 16.5 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Driver ends up in Little Vermillion River after avoiding a deer

  • Updated
  • 0
Driver ends up in Little Vermillion River after avoiding a deer

VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Officers responded to a car wreck ending in the Little Vermillion River late Friday night.

The Vermillion County Sheriff's Office tells us this happened just before 11 p.m. near Duke Energy and State Road 63 in Cayuga.

They say officers were originally dispatched to the area for calls about a man on the highway flagging down passing cars.

Upon arrival to the area, officers found 56-year old Kevin Henderson of Kalamazoo, Michigan in the southbound lanes of State Road 63.

Henderson said he was driving northbound when he swerved to miss a deer. He goes on to say he ran off the right side of the road, down the river embankment, and then his car rolled over in the river. Henderson told officers he was able to free himself and swim back to the river bank.

Officers say Henderson was later transported to Union Hospital of Clinton for minor injuries and hypothermia.

