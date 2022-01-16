Dr. Randall "Randy" Stevens dies of cancer - Sagamore of the Wabash Award winner

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Local doctor who has helped countless people with addiction has died after a courageous battle with cancer.
The family says Dr. Randall "Randy" Stevens of Terre Haute died at around 9 p.m. on Saturday.
He was 69-years-old.
You may recall a story we ran in early December when Dr. Stevens was given two big awards at the Hospice Holiday luncheon.
He was awarded the 2021 Chapman S. Root Award, and the prestigious state award called the Sagamore of the Wabash Award.
Dr. Stevens has been a family physician in this area for years. Throughout his 40-year career, he devoted himself to the well-being of his patients in a variety of fields.
News 10 has interviewed him several times as a "drug addiction" expert. He has helped many people escape the grips of addiction.
Stevens died peacefully surrounded by family in California.
"He passed at a young age of 69, but lived a full and good life with the time he had on this earth," a quote from his brother, Rick L Stevens.
He will be truly missed by the community.