Dozens of Indiana schools receive email bomb threats

INDIANA (WTHI) - Indiana State Police says it is investigating after emails were sent to schools across the state with bomb threats.
The email, sent to several dozen schools statewide, said explosive devices were planted inside the schools.
ISP says it immediately started investigating - reaching out to local and federal law enforcement.
So far, police have not found anything suspicious in any of the threatened schools.
Indiana State Police told News 10, most of the impacted schools are in the Indianapolis area.
The investigation is ongoing.