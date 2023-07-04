Dozens come together for the bridgeton mill's bicentennial celebration, owners share their story

PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - One historic site in Parke County is celebrating a big anniversary.
Bridgeton Mill's bicentennial celebration brought in dozens of members of the community. From delicious food to live music artisan goods, there was something for everyone.
One regular visitor, Crystal Church, was excited to share this milestone with other fans of the Bridgeton Mill.
"It's like, 'oh my gosh, I can't believe it's already 200 years old,' you know what I mean? And it's amazing," said Church.
The Bridgeton Mill was built in 1823 and rebuilt in 1870. Mike Roe and his wife have owned the the mill for almost three decades. They discovered the building by accident in the 90s. Roe says, at the time, it was in bad shape.
"It was a piece of paper nailed to the building, and somebody had written, 'mill for sale,' and nailed it to the building, and I thought, no. Well, it was for sale, and boom, I had to have it," said Roe.
In 1995, Roe and his wife cleaned up the old building, and the project quickly became a passion of theirs. Now, it's a staple in the community.
Joe says he and his wife can't believe they've made it this far. He hopes his family will carry on this legacy.
"It just fulfills that dream, I guess, you know, finding something that's old and falling down and saving it and restoring it for future generations," said Roe.
For frequent visitors like Church, this mill is like a home.
"It's just family. It feels like family here. You know the people are very welcoming. My kids have been coming here for over eight years," said Church.
If you're interested in visiting, the mill is open all year-round.