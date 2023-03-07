Downtown Washington 1 of 14 awarded designation in OCRA 'Indiana Main Street program'

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Illinois...

Wabash River.

.Minor flooding is ongoing along the White, East Fork White, and
Wabash Rivers across central and southern Indiana due to 1.5 to 3
inches of rainfall that fell Friday March 3rd.

Flooding is ongoing along the lower White River from Spencer to
Hazleton, with the crest near Newberry.

Flooding along the East Fork White River extends from Seymour to
Williams, with the crest just upstream of Rivervale.

Flooding along the Wabash River extends from Lafayette to Mount
Carmel and beyond, with the crest near Clinton.

Flooding will end at Spencer and Seymour within the next day, while
several sites are expected to remain in flood through the week.
Flooding along the lower reaches of the White and Wabash rivers is
expected to persist well into next week.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL SATURDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Clinton.

* WHEN...Until Saturday evening.

* IMPACTS...At 23.0 feet, Extensive lowland flooding in progress.
Much river water runs through the wastewater treatment plant at
Clinton.  Southeast side of Clinton begins to flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- There is no current observed data.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
Saturday morning and continue falling to 7.5 feet Thursday,
March 16.
- Flood stage is 18.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY MONDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Montezuma.

* WHEN...Until early Monday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 24.0 feet, Floodwater is near the top of all
agricultural levees.  Some county roads are impassable.  High
water isolates a few rural residents.  Basement flooding begins
along Water Street in Montezuma.  Medusa Aggregates Company Plant
Number 9 begins to flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 7:45 PM EST Tuesday the stage was 23.0 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 7:45 PM EST Tuesday was 23.0 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
Sunday afternoon and continue falling to 7.0 feet Friday,
March 17.
- Flood stage is 14.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL MONDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Terre Haute.

* WHEN...Until Monday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 22.5 feet, Access to North Lake and Izaak Walton
Areas nearly impossible by land vehicles.  South Lake Area and 10
homes near Fort Harrison Country Club begin to flood.  Water is at
critical stage for a few agricultural levees.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 6:30 PM CST Tuesday /7:30 PM EST Tuesday/ the stage was
22.4 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 6:30 PM CST Tuesday /7:30 PM EST Tuesday/ was 22.5
feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 22.5
feet just after midnight tonight. It will then fall below
flood stage early Monday morning.
- Flood stage is 16.5 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Downtown Washington 1 of 14 awarded designation in OCRA 'Indiana Main Street program'

  • 0

Washington Participating in Indiana Main Street Project

WASHINGTON, Ind. (WTHI) - A new program is launching in Daviess county to bring people together in downtown Washington. 

Many in the city of Washington are excited to join the Indiana Main Street program.

It’s through the Indiana Office of Community and Rural Affairs. 

The program will make it easier to brainstorm events and other ideas. 

Business owner Dusty Davis is one of about 60 people behind this effort. 

"We’ve had Shop Small Saturday last fall and that was very successful," said Davis. 

"We’ve got a concert in the works that are coming up this summer."

This program also provides support for grants. With these grants, Davis and other downtown business owners can fix up their buildings. 

"We are getting ready to release a grant program that will open up local dollars as a 50-50 match to renovate façades," said Davis.

David says he is excited to show the community all Washington has to offer.

"This program is designed to make downtown businesses successful by bringing people into their storefronts," said Davis.

It makes it downtown more appealing for people who want to come here, not from the community, but from all over the area. 

There are three levels to the program:

  • Nationally Accredited Main Street: These organizations meet all of the Main Street America Accreditation Standards.
  • Aspiring Indiana Accredited Main Street: These organizations are within one year of meeting all Indiana Accreditation Standards but could lack a full-time paid staff person.
  • OCRA's Downtown Affiliate Network: These organizations may prefer to specialize in event-related activities only, lack the physical and historical capacity required to qualify as a Main Street organization or are working towards building organizational capacity to meet the Indiana or Main Street America Accreditation Standards.

Washington is participating in OCRA's Downtown Affiliate Network.

Through the designation, Washington will be provided a formal certificate, Access to Main Street America and Indiana Main Street trainings' network opportunities with other regional statewide programs, a resource toolbox. You need to their needs and much more.  

Fourteen other cities are participating in the Indiana Main Street Designation Program: 

Nationally Accredited Main Street

  • Main Street Brookville
  • Historic Downtown Kendallville

Aspiring Indiana Accredited Main Street

  • Delphi Main Street
  • Dillsboro Main Street
  • Streets of Monticello Association

OCRA's Downtown Affiliate Network:

  • Restore Old Town Greenwood Inc
  • Irvington Development Organization
  • GROW Jasonville Inc.
  • Mass Ave Cultural Arts District
  • Inspire Mishawaka
  • One New Harmony
  • Discover Oxford
  • Association for a Better Rockport
  • Discover Downtown Washington

You can read more about the program here. 

