Downtown Washington 1 of 14 awarded designation in OCRA 'Indiana Main Street program'

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana... Illinois... Wabash River. .Minor flooding is ongoing along the White, East Fork White, and Wabash Rivers across central and southern Indiana due to 1.5 to 3 inches of rainfall that fell Friday March 3rd. Flooding is ongoing along the lower White River from Spencer to Hazleton, with the crest near Newberry. Flooding along the East Fork White River extends from Seymour to Williams, with the crest just upstream of Rivervale. Flooding along the Wabash River extends from Lafayette to Mount Carmel and beyond, with the crest near Clinton. Flooding will end at Spencer and Seymour within the next day, while several sites are expected to remain in flood through the week. Flooding along the lower reaches of the White and Wabash rivers is expected to persist well into next week. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind. This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours. && ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL MONDAY AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Wabash River at Terre Haute. * WHEN...Until Monday afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 22.5 feet, Access to North Lake and Izaak Walton Areas nearly impossible by land vehicles. South Lake Area and 10 homes near Fort Harrison Country Club begin to flood. Water is at critical stage for a few agricultural levees. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 6:30 PM CST Tuesday /7:30 PM EST Tuesday/ the stage was 22.4 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 6:30 PM CST Tuesday /7:30 PM EST Tuesday/ was 22.5 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 22.5 feet just after midnight tonight. It will then fall below flood stage early Monday morning. - Flood stage is 16.5 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&