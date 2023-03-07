Downtown Washington 1 of 14 awarded designation in OCRA 'Indiana Main Street program'

WASHINGTON, Ind. (WTHI) - A new program is launching in Daviess county to bring people together in downtown Washington.
Many in the city of Washington are excited to join the Indiana Main Street program.
It’s through the Indiana Office of Community and Rural Affairs.
The program will make it easier to brainstorm events and other ideas.
Business owner Dusty Davis is one of about 60 people behind this effort.
"We’ve had Shop Small Saturday last fall and that was very successful," said Davis.
"We’ve got a concert in the works that are coming up this summer."
This program also provides support for grants. With these grants, Davis and other downtown business owners can fix up their buildings.
"We are getting ready to release a grant program that will open up local dollars as a 50-50 match to renovate façades," said Davis.
David says he is excited to show the community all Washington has to offer.
"This program is designed to make downtown businesses successful by bringing people into their storefronts," said Davis.
It makes it downtown more appealing for people who want to come here, not from the community, but from all over the area.
There are three levels to the program:
- Nationally Accredited Main Street: These organizations meet all of the Main Street America Accreditation Standards.
- Aspiring Indiana Accredited Main Street: These organizations are within one year of meeting all Indiana Accreditation Standards but could lack a full-time paid staff person.
- OCRA's Downtown Affiliate Network: These organizations may prefer to specialize in event-related activities only, lack the physical and historical capacity required to qualify as a Main Street organization or are working towards building organizational capacity to meet the Indiana or Main Street America Accreditation Standards.
Washington is participating in OCRA's Downtown Affiliate Network.
Through the designation, Washington will be provided a formal certificate, Access to Main Street America and Indiana Main Street trainings' network opportunities with other regional statewide programs, a resource toolbox. You need to their needs and much more.
Fourteen other cities are participating in the Indiana Main Street Designation Program:
Nationally Accredited Main Street
- Main Street Brookville
- Historic Downtown Kendallville
Aspiring Indiana Accredited Main Street
- Delphi Main Street
- Dillsboro Main Street
- Streets of Monticello Association
OCRA's Downtown Affiliate Network:
- Restore Old Town Greenwood Inc
- Irvington Development Organization
- GROW Jasonville Inc.
- Mass Ave Cultural Arts District
- Inspire Mishawaka
- One New Harmony
- Discover Oxford
- Association for a Better Rockport
- Discover Downtown Washington
