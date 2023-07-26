Downtown Terre Haute gets a new mural, here's where you can find it

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A new splash of color and creativity is on display in downtown Terre Haute.
The city's Chamber of Commerce unveiled a new mural Wednesday morning.
You can find it right behind Federal Coffee.
The Indiana Destination Development Corporation funded the project as a part of its "In Indiana" campaign.
News 10 spoke with the artist who brought the mural to life. She says she wanted to highlight three places in Terre Haute to encourage people to visit them.
"I left them blank, for the most part, so that if you go visit them, you can color them in yourself," Shayla Fish said.
Fish says it took her a week, working 9 a.m. until 6 p.m. daily to finish it.