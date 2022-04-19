Downtown Terre Haute business sees improvements thanks to a grant

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A downtown Terre Haute business is putting grant money to good use.
Bar_Botics was awarded $2,500.
It was through the Open for Tourism Funds.
The money was used to expand the outside patio.
Now, the business has a new pergola with chairs so guests can enjoy nature.
The grant was made possible by Launch, the Terre Haute Chamber of Commerce, and the Indiana Small Business Development Center.
Six projects have received funding through this program. Those included Bar_Botics and Federal Fine Foods + Coffee.