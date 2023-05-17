Downtown Terre Haute becoming more accessible one audible crosswalk at a time

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - If you've traveled through the area you may have heard beeping. The noise comes from audible cross walks.
The devices can be found at various high-pedestrian traffic intersections in the city. One of those is 14th and Wabash.
Terre Haute Mayor Duke Bennett says its all about making the area more accessible.
"It's just the right thing to do from a community perspective. We want to be more compliant and more respective for those with a disability that would make it unsafe for them to cross our street," Mayor Bennett said.
He says it's a big need in Terre Haute with the convention center and recent development.
"It helps everybody in general, and makes it more visible to get across the street. You kind of know what to do. You follow the guidelines, and it keeps everybody safe," Mayor Bennett said.
Danny Wayne is the Low Vision Program Manager at the Will Center.
He knows first-hand how difficult it can be to travel around the city while visually impaired. For years, he's helped spread awareness on the need for these gadgets with Executive Director Dee Dodd.
"We launched an event called White Cane Awareness Day -- which is right around mid-October, and we brought awareness to the fact that people who are visually impaired want to come downtown and experience the events," Low Vision Program Manager Danny Wayne said.
He's worked with city engineers, city planners and the mayor on the project.
Wayne says these additions have helped him become more independent.
"I'm downtown by myself a lot of time. I've trained people on safely traveling intersections, but having that additional audible feedback is wonderful for you -- because someone that is totally blind may get lost downtown," Wayne said.
Wayne and Dodd are not finished advocating yet. The two hope to see these crosswalks at every street corner in the city.
Mayor Duke Bennett says they still have a couple more phases to complete downtown. Then, they hope to start placing the devices in other areas.